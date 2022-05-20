Ahead of Chennai Super Kings' final match of the IPL 2022 season against Rajasthan Royals, the big question that all cricket fans wanted an answer to is whether MS Dhoni will be seen in the CSK jersey as a player next season or not. Dhoni came out for the toss against Royals and even won it, and decided to bat first.

After answering the customary questions about his decision at the toss, the playing xi and the season for the franchise, Dhoni was asked about his future.

Dhoni, in his own inimitable style, did not commit anything but said that he will be working hard to return next season.



"Definitely, it's a simple reason. It will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you," Dhoni said at the toss. "Mumbai is one place where as a team and as an individual I have got a lot of love and affection but, you know, it won't be nice to the CSK fans. And, also hopefully next year, it will be an opportunity where the team will be travelling. So, it will be like a thank you to all the different places playing games at different venues.

"Whether it will be my last year or not that's a big question because we can't predict about something that's two years down the line but definitely I will be working hard to come back strong next year," Dhoni said when asked about his future.

MS Dhoni has led CSK to four IPL titles in the past and IPL is the only competitive cricket he plays, since announcing his international retirement on August 15, 2020.

Dhoni had guided CSK to the title last season, but decided to hand over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja before the start of IPL 2022. Jadeja's stint as CSK captain was disastrous as the team made a poor start to the campaign and the all-rounder's own form took a hit.

Jadeja handed over the captaincy back to Dhoni to "concentrate on his own performance", before getting ruled out of the rest of the season due to an injury.