Mohammed Siraj has become a household name in the country due to his impressive performances for the Indian national team on many occasions. The pacer has also impressed plenty of fans and experts with his dominating displays in the Indian Premier League and was in his best form in IPL 2020 and 2021. Coming from a humble background Siraj's fortune changed completely since getting picked by SunRisers Hyderabad for Rs 2.60 crore for IPL 2017. Since then, he has become one of the most lethal bowlers in the league and was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2018 Player Auction for Rs 2.20 crore. Speaking on the RCB Podcast, he opened up about the first thing he did after getting selected in the Indian Premier League.

"First thing I bought was iPhone 7 Plus, then bought a second-hand car, Corolla. Car is important because IPL players need to have a car. For how long could I have pushed a Platina but I did not know how to drive. Then I asked my uncle's son to drive me since he knew how to drive", he said.

He also revealed that his car did not have air conditioning so he had put the windows down and the public would start waving.

The RCB Podcast powered by Kotak Mahindra Bank: Trailer



10 episodes, plenty of interesting and never heard before stories about the tournament that made them the superstars they are!

(1/n)#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #TheRCBPodcast pic.twitter.com/MWPQG3IEwH — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 1, 2022

"Once we went to a function and realized that Corolla doesn't even have air conditioning, so we had to put the glasses of the window down. And the public started waving Siraj, Siraj !. We could not even raise the glasses as it was so hot. Then next year, I bought a Mercedes", he added.

Siraj is one of the players retained by RCB and will be a crucial cog for IPL 2022 too. In total, he has played 50 IPL matches, registering 50 wickets including a four-wicket haul.