IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Live Score Updates: Lucknow Super Giants face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Eliminator 2 of the ongoing IPL 2022 playoffs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Debutant LSG have been consistent throughout the season, and finished third in the points table. RCB, on the other hand, somehow managed to grab the fourth and final playoff spot, and will look to go all the way to the final. However, their path won't be easy as the winner of this game will face Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock have led their charge with the bat, while the all-rounders and bowlers have also stepped up massively. All eye will be on Virat Kohli, who smashed a brilliant 73 in RCB's last group game against Gujarat Titans, who have already qualified for the final, following their win over RR in the Qualifier 1.(LIVE SCORECARD)

