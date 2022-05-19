IPL 2022, RCB vs GT Live Updates: RCB Look To Remain In Playoffs Contention With A Win vs GT
IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live IPL Score Updates: RCB will have playoffs qualification in their mind when they take on league leaders Gujarat Titans in a crucial IPL 2022 fixture from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Royal Challengers vs Gujarat Titans: RCB will have playoffs qualification in their mind when they take on league leaders Gujarat Titans in a crucial IPL 2022 fixture from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. RCB are currently fifth in the Points Table with seven wins from 13 games while GT are placed at the top with 10 wins from 13 matches. A win for RCB would go a long way in putting them in a good position to finish in the top four in the group stage this season. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama V Milind, Jason Behrendorff, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Noor Ahmad
Hello and Welcome to the Live updates from the match between RCB vs GT !
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog Updates from IPL 2022 match between RCB and GT !
Hello and welcome to Match 67 of #TATAIPL#RCB will take on #GujaratTitans at the Wankhede Stadium.#RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/rUGBzkPPjB— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 19, 2022