The IPL 2022 final was a spectacle to behold at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and it was the home team -- Gujarat Titans that lifted the title after defeating Rajasthan Royals in the final by seven wickets. Before the final started, it was Oscar winner AR Rahman and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh who set the stage on fire during the closing ceremony. During the mid-innings break of the final, there was a light and sound show and it caught the attention of everyone involved.

During the mid-innings show, the lights of the stadium went off and the entire crowd switched on the flash light of their phones and it was quite amazing to see along with fast-paced music. During the show, former Australia batter Matthew Hayden said: "Unbelievable. Looks like a milky way on a clear night."

The official handle of IPL tweeted the video of the sound and light now and it captioned the post as: "Marvellous. This is a sight to behold."

Earlier durig the closing ceremony, music composer AR Rahman belted out an emotional performance his iconic 'Vande Mataram'. Later, Ranveer Singh joined him on stage when he performed his hit song 'Jai Ho'.

Talking about the final between GT and RR, the latter batted first and posted 130/9 in 20 overs. Jos Buttler top-scored with a knock of 39 while for Gujarat, skipper Hardik returned with the figures of 3-17.

Chasing 131, Shubman Gill and David Miller remained unbeaten on 45 and 34 respectively to take Gujarat over the line by seven wickets and 11 balls to spare. For Rajasthan, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal returned with one wicket each.

Earlier in the tournament, Gujarat had topped the league stage with 20 points from 14 games and they entered the final after outclassing Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1.