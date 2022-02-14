England's Liam Livingstone was the most expensive buy on the second day of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) mega auction in Bengaluru on Sunday. Punjab Kings decided to break the bank to sign Livingstone, paying a staggering Rs 11.50 crore for him. The England cricketer has developed a reputation in recent times for his big-hitting ability and Punjab will hope to get the best out of him when the new season begins in April. Following his big pay day on Sunday, Livingstone shared a message for Punjab Kings fans.

"Hello Punjab fans, it's Liam Livingstone here. Just a quick message to tell you how excited I am to represent the Punjab Kings in the IPL 202a2. Thanks to all the staff that picked me up in the auction today and I am really excited to get out to India and get the tournament started. Hopefully see you all soon," Livingstone said in a video posted by Punjab Kings on social media.

Here is the video of Livingstone's message to Punjab Kings fans:

Meanwhile, having roped in Livingstone, Punjab Kings also used its deep pockets to pick up West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith for Rs 6.5 crore. He was impressive in the recently-concluded ODI series against India.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, purely based on leap of faith, paid a whopping Rs 8 crore for an injured Jofra Archer despite his unavailability for the 2022 edition of the IPL.

The two-day IPL auction ended on Sunday with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings predictably making the hefty pay-outs with bigger purses in store while Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals now look formidable on batting front but slightly short in bowling arsenal.

(With PTI inputs)