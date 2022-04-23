Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off, drilled to long off for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) A quicker ball, tossed up, on middle. Iyer hangs back to defend.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Too full and on middle. Singh leans and nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on the pads, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
Drinks! Well, Kolkata are in dire straits at the moment and with their skipper back in the hut as well, all the pressure lies on the shoulders of Venkatesh Iyer. Iyer needs to pull off a rabbit out of the hat in order to get the win for his side. Gujarat though will be looking to pick up a couple of more wickets and seal the deal at the earliest. With that being said, Rashid Khan is introduced into the attack.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lockie Ferguson misses his line and serves a low full toss, on middle. Singh drives it through covers for a boundary.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Change of pace here, very full and outside off. Singh skips down and looks to drive but misses.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! A pacy bouncer, on middle. Singh ducks under it. Saha jumps and collects it. Wide given.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off. Singh cut it hard to gully where Rahul Tewatia makes an excellent stop.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is too full and on middle. Singh pushes it past mid on for a boundary.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Ferguson keeps it outside off. Singh tries to push this time but misses.
7.1 overs (0 Run) This is fast supreme delivery. On a length and in the channel, just outside off. Singh looks to push but misses.
6.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off. Iyer punches on the up but straight to point.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! A bouncer, on middle. Iyer sits under it. The umpire calls a wide for the height.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, pulled away to deep square leg for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Blocked out.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Placement! A fuller ball, outside off. Singh shows full face of the bat and drives it through covers. Pandya gives a chase but to no avail.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off. Iyer guides it to point for a single.
Venkatesh Iyer is in at number 6 and has his work cut out here.
6.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Dayal gets a wicket to his name and he gets a big name though! A length ball, angling across, outside off. Iyer opens the face of the bat and looks to dab it to third man but gets an outside edge to Saha who takes his third catch of the innings.
Yash Dayal (1-0-5-0) is back on.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Bangs a bouncer on middle. Singh tries to come down the track and pull but misses.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered! Angles a length ball, on the hips. Singh stays back and whacks it over fine leg for a biggie.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Singh keeps it out.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Two wides! Short ball, down the leg side. Iyer makes room and tries to pull but misses. Saha did really well there to get a hand on it. A single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on middle. Singh is again cramped for room, he pulls it over mid-wicket for a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle, at 136 clicks. Singh is hurried as he blocks it on the leg side.
5.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Iyer taps it to covers for a single.
