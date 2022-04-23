Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) This is angled into middle and leg, Saha plays it with soft hands towards point and wants the single. Hardik Pandya though sends him back. At the halfway stage, Gujarat are 78/1!
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and wide, slashed away past point for a brace by Saha.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked towards mid-wicket for one more.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads and fuller, this is is nudged away behind square on the leg side for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Sliding into off and middle, Saha backs away and pushes it towards covers.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, at 101.4 kph and on middle. Pandya eases it through wide mid on for one.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Yadav hits the length hard and bowls it outside off. Saha has a wild swing across the line but misses.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. This is dabbed down towards point.
8.4 overs (1 Run) In the air...safe! Just short of a length, angled into the body and Hardik Pandya gets cramped for room. Pandya looks to lift it over the bowler's head but ends up getting a top edge. The ball clears the man at mid off and picks up a single.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length but there's width on offer. Pandya hops and slaps it hard in front of square on the off side for a couple of runs.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Just short! Length, on off. Wriddhiman Saha hangs back and whips it flat, the ball goes on the bounce towards the man at the square leg fence. Just a single then.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off, driven on the up towards extra cover.
Umesh Yadav is brought back into the attack.
7.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. This is punched to covers for no run. Good comeback from Varun Chakaravarthy after getting hit for a maximum off the first delivery.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, cut away past point for one more.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, angled into middle and leg. Pandya makes room and works it leg side for a run.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Slower through the air, sliding in from outside off. Defended out by Pandya.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, on off. Pandya can't get this one away.
7.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hardik Pandya moves into the forties now and this is yet another glorious stroke. Tossed up, on off. Pandya just lifts it nonchalantly over long off for a maximum.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, flicked through mid-wicket for an easy single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length, angled into middle and leg. This is tucked away leg side for no run.
6.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and wide, a bit too wide for the umpire's liking.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pitched up, on off and punished. Pandya is looking in scintillating touch here. This is driven through extra cover for a glorious boundary.
6.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smart shot! Pacy delivery, short in length and outside off. Pandya uses the pace and just ramps it over the third man fence for a biggie.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length, on off and punched towards mid off.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Safe! Too much happened on that delivery. Short of a length, on middle and this one bounces a bit extra. Hardik Pandya is taken aback a bit and manages to just tickle it 'round the corner. Pandya is a bit casual in jogging to the other end and the fielder has a pop at the bowler's end. The stumps are hit but there's no one backing up. In the end, Pandya made it easily and even gets an extra run off the overthrow.
A run out appeal The batter had his bat grounded and one replay is enough to make the decision.
Drinks! Gujarat are off to a good start. Hardik Pandya is looking in superb touch since he came in while Saha is nudging through. It all depends who dominates the middle phase and Kolkata will rely on their spinners to hold things.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Sliding across the off stump and Saha can't get it through the cover region. So, a couple of dots to end the Powerplay and Gujarat are 47/1!
5.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended out by Saha.
5.4 overs (1 Run) A bit slower through the air, on middle and leg. This is flicked towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
5.3 overs (1 Run) This is fired into leg stump, Saha makes room and works it through mid-wicket for one more.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Punched off the back foot by Pandya but Mavi does well to half-stop it at the cover region. Single taken.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a shortish delivery, outside off. Saha rocks back and cuts it through point for a single.
