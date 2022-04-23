Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Rashid Khan is the PLAYER OF THE MATCH for his two wickets that turned the tide back in Gujarat's favour.
Gujarat will thank their bowlers for the performance they put on as a unit today and got their team over the line. Mohammad Shami and Yash Dayal were brilliant in the Powerplay picking up three wickets and Lockie Ferguson too got an early wicket. Once they were able to get that fifth wicket, the match was in their control but it got real edgy in the death overs but as usual their talisman, Rashid Khan picked up a couple of wickets and Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph finished off proceedings very well. Gujarat just seem to find some magic when needed the most.
Kolkata will be kicking themselves at the moment because their bowlers had given them the platform to go and win this match but it was a horrendous start with the bat that has been the fatal blow for them. In the middle overs, it was the pair of Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer that got Kolkata back into the game but wickets kept on tumbling and Venkatesh Iyer ended up giving his wicket away when things looked to be in control. It was just too much to do for Andre Russell who gave it his all but just couldn't get his team over the line.
Wow! What a ripper of a match we have witnessed here! Just like last night, another West Indian bowler, Alzarri Joseph this time keeps his calm in the final over and gets the job done for his team. Gujarat edge Kolkata to get their sixth win of the season and they are now back on the top of the table.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on middle. Yadav smashes it but straight to covers. Alzarri Joseph has done the job. Gujarat win by 9 runs!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle. Yadav misses his pull. He is asking for a wide but only one for the over given.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Two runs! On a length and on middle. Yadav looks to pull but gets a leading edge over the keeper. Lockie Ferguson is again putting in a shift as he runs to his right and keeps it away from the ropes.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle. Southee hits it to long on for a single.
Tim Southee is the new man in.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Andre Russell is a goner! What a catch from Lockie Ferguson! There is yet another twist in the tale. Short and angling on leg. Russell is cramped for room but he still goes with his shot. It takes the top edge to deep square leg where Lockie Ferguson is standing. The ball is swirling in the sky but Lockie Ferguson takes a superb catch to his left. Excellent stuff!
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HAMMERED! Andre Russell you beauty! He hits it like this are been served where he wants it. What a player! A full toss, on middle. Russell clears his front leg, gets underneath the ball and thumps it over long on for a biggie. 12 needed now.
Who will bowl the final over? It's going to be Alzarri Joseph.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Really well bowled! A dot! 18 needed off the last over! A pin-point yorker, on off. Yadav jams it back to Dayal. It will be Andre Russell on the strike. Can he get his team over the line?
18.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on off. Russell toe ends his heave to long on for a single.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) A widish yorker, outside off. Russell guides it to deep point for a couple of runs. Russell putting a shift here, taking two runs. He needs the strike.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That no ball is proving very costly! Full and on off. Russell clears his front leg and tonks it straight down for a biggie. 21 needed in 9 balls.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Full again, angling around off. Yadav hits it hard but to long off for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Russell carves it to deep point for a single.
Yash Dayal to bowl the all-important penultimate over.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Now, a slower delivery, full and outside off. Yadav looks to heave but misses.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on middle, almost at 150 clicks. Yadav cannot do much but push back to the bowler.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Shorter and on middle. Yadav hangs back and pulls it over cow corner for a biggie. 29 needed in 14 balls.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, cut to deep point for just a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Dot! Length ball, slanting on middle. Russell makes room and tries to punch but gets cramped for the room. The ball rolls back to the bowler.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, tucked to square leg and Russell will be on the strike now.
Lockie Ferguson (3-0-25-1) to bowl out here.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Yadav swings and this goes off the splice over covers for a single. Yadav will retain the strike.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, from over the wicket, outside off. Yadav puts all his power as he swings across but misses.
16.4 overs (1 Run) A full toss, drilled down to long on for one.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Russell just needs one hit to generate all the momentum! Short and outside off. Russell upper cuts it and hits it all the way over backward point for a biggie.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Two dot balls! Full and angling outside off. Russell has to chase this one but he fails to connect it.
16.1 overs (0 Run) A pacy short ball, on middle. Russell with a wild swing across but misses.
15.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Superb review from Kolkata and the good thing is Rashid Khan is done with his spell. Another googly, fuller and on middle. Yadav leans to defend but gets beaten on the inside edge and gets rapped on the pads. An appeal and up goes the finger. No bat there. Ball Tracking shows the ball just spins too much and misses the leg stump.
Review! Kolkata take a review! UltraEdge shows no bat. Ball Tracking shows wickets missing.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy runs! Another googly, the length was just short and around off. Yadav looks to push but gets an inside edge past the leg stump to fine leg for a boundary.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Too full and around leg. Yada tries to push but mistimes it to covers.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Yadav strides forward and blocks it out.
Drinks! Well, Kolkata were right back in the match but seem to have lost their way a bit. Andre Russell is still there and is swinging hard at everything but he needs someone to just stay with him till the end. Rashid Khan has given Gujarat the breakthroughs they needed and they are right on top of proceedings but will want to get out Russell at the earliest. Umesh Yadav walks in to bat now.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! A googly, on a length and on middle. Mavi tries to play across the line but does not read the spin. The ball sneaks through and rattles the stumps. Pressure on Kolkata, pressure on Andre Russell.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Russell gets low and smashes it to long on for a single.
