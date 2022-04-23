Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
Now the target is not a big one but the wicket is a little sticky. Kolkata will back themselves to chase it down but Gujarat won't make it easy for them. Join us for the chase in a bit.
Andre Russell is up for a quick chat. He says that it was similar to a match from last year against Chennai where he got five wickets. He adds that they wanted to keep it under 160 and is happy to get the wickets at the death. Mentions that the wicket is gripping a bit and the variations are going to come in handy. Also adds that they just need to start well with the bat and will be able to pick up two points here.
In the batting, Gujarat did well for most parts courtesy of Hardik Pandya, he played well with Saha first and then with Miller. However, Miller and Pandya both fell in quick succession and from then on, runs did not flow. Have to say Gujarat are probably 20 short of where it would have liked to be.
Tim Southee was brilliant with the ball. His comeback was really good. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy did not have the best of games. They leaked runs in the middle overs but Kolkata courtesy, Mavi, who impressed in the death, Southee and Russell who bowled a magical last over have kept Gujarat well and truly intact.
That is a brilliant finish for Kolkata and they will surely be happier of the two sides heading into the break. At one stage when Pandya and Miller were batting, 180 seemed possible but they have fallen well short of that.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Unbelievable! Andre Russell bowls just the one over, the final over and picks up four wickets! Very full, angled into leg stump. Yash Dayal backs away a bit, looking to drive it straight but the ball comes off the toe end of the bat and straight back at Dre Russ who makes no mistake and Gujarat end with 156/9!
The third umpire is checking if that is a bump ball but the replay shows it came off the bat. Andre Russell gets another wicket.
Yash Dayal comes in.
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Andre Russell gets his third wicket of the over and guess who takes that catch? Rinku Singh that's who! Russell takes the pace off and bowls it on a length around off. Rahul Tewatia steps down the track and slashes it flat towards the backward point fence. Singh takes another sharp catch and Kolkata ending on a real high here.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A welcome boundary for Gujarat here. Good-length, pushed outside off. Tewatia walks towards the ball and drags the pull short into the mid-wicket fence.
19.3 overs (1 Run) No hat-trick! Full and straight, Alzarri Joseph walks across the stumps and gets some bat on it. Single taken.
Alzarri Joseph will face the Hat trick ball.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Well, the ball seems to be following Rinku Singh and he takes yet another fantastic catch. Slower bumper from Andre Russell and Lockie Ferguson takes it on. Ferguson hits it hard and flat towards the mid-wicket fence. Singh judges it well and takes a sharp catch just inside the ropes. Out of nowhere, Russell is on a hat-trick!
Lockie Ferguson walks out to the middle.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Rinku Singh takes another fine catch and Andre Russell picks up a wicket off his very first delivery. Starts off with a slower length ball on middle. Abhinav Manohar is forced to hit it towards the big side of the ground and gets no sort of timing on it. The ball gets skied around the mid-wicket region and Singh makes no mistake.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery again, very full and on off. Manohar can only manage to hit it towards long on and pick up a single.
Who will bowl the final over? Andre Russell it is.
18.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and wide, beyond the tramline. The 150 is up for Gujarat.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Just short! Another good slower ball from Mavi, angling across and just holding in the surface. Tewatia looks to go big but gets an outside edge which falls short of the man at backward point. Single taken.
18.4 overs (1 Run) A loopy full toss now, outside off. Manohar drills it down to long on and rotates the strike.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on middle. Tewatia gets inside the line of the ball and ramps it towards fine leg for just a single.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy but Rahul Tewatia will gladly take it. Slower ball, angled well across the left-hander. Tewatia throws his hands at it and gets an outside edge that loops over backward point and runs away to the fence.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Slower bumper, on middle. Rahul Tewatia jumps up and manages to pull it behind square on the leg side for a brace.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Length again, around the top of off and Abhinav Manohar gets a leading edge onto the off side. Top over from Tim Southee to finish his spell!
Abhinav Manohar comes in now.
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Tim Southee turning the tide in Kolkata's favour! Hits the hard length again and the ball hurries onto Rashid Khan. Khan tries to force it over mid on but the ball comes off the higher part of the bat and pops up. Umesh Yadav takes the simplest of catches at mid on and Kolkata right on top of proceedings here.
17.4 overs (1 Run) This is pushed wider and Tewatis slaps it to deep point for just a single. The boundaries have now dried up for Gujarat.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Pace on this time. Length, angled into the pads and Rashid Khan gets cramped for room. The ball rolls off the pads onto the off side and a leg bye is taken.
Rashid Khan is the new man in.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Brilliant catch from Rinku Singh and Tim Southee has got the big fish! Back of a length, on the body and slower in pace. Hardik Pandya looked a bit uncomfortable out there and holes out. Pandya looks for the hoick over the mid-wicket fence but gets no timing on it and Singh does well to run in and dive forward to take the catch. The skipper departs after another sensational knock.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length, around off. Tewatia slashes it past point for a run.
Tim Southee is back on.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Excellent over from Shivam Mavi, just 5 runs and a wicket off it. On off, driven towards covers for a single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Full and straight but there's no pace on it. Tewatia can only push it back to the bowler.
16.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Tewatia misses the tuck and a wide is called.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Overthrows! Around the top of off, Rahul Tewatia pushes it towards covers for a quick single and the fielder over there has a shy at the batter's end. Sam Billings can't collect the wayward throw and the extra run is taken.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Length, on middle and leg. Tewatia nudges it leg side.
Rahul Tewatia comes in.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shivam Mavi comes back in and breaks the partnership! Nice change of pace again, slower and bowled into the deck. This is pushed wider as well and David Miller looks to go big. Miller ends up getting a top edge towards cover-point and Umesh Yadav takes a simple catch. Kolkata have got the wicket they needed.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, fuller and outside off. Pandya slogs it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Around off and sliding across, Pandya edges it past backward point for a run.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Just one more, good bowling this from Sunil Narine. On a length, on off. Miller pushes it down to long on. Also, the umpires just went upstairs to check whether David Miller was hit-wicket but the replays show that Sam Billings cheekily just knocked off the bails. He is having a laugh out there as well.
15.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, nudged away towards deep square leg for one more.
15.3 overs (1 Run) This is darted into leg stump and Miller jams it out towards mid-wicket for a run.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Slower and sliding into middle and leg. Milller defends it out.
15.1 overs (1 Run) On off, stroked down to long on for a single by Pandya.
