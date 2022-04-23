Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, on middle. Iyer keeps it out.
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Andre Russell rubbing salt into the wounds now and Kolkata just crawling back into the match here. Russell hangs deep in the crease waiting for the short ball and gets his wish. Russell swings hard and the ball flies off the top edge over the backward square leg fence for a maximum. 59 needed now off 42 balls.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! You don't give second chances to a man like Dre Russ! A length ball, around off. Andre Russell smokes this one well over the mid-wicket fence for a huge hit.
12.4 overs (1 Run) No damage done! A low full toss on off stump. Venkatesh Iyer goes deep in his crease and drills it towards long on for one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and wide, flush on the tramline. The umpire signals a wide and the Free Hit will continue.
12.4 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! What a huge let-off here! Yash Dayal bowls a brilliant delivery and gets the prized wicket of Andre Russell but he has overstepped! Short ball, on the body and Dre Russ gets cramped for room. He tries to fend it away but the ball goes off the bat and towards the backward square leg fence. The catch is completed by Mohammad Shami but Russell has got a life. Free Hit to follow but the batters have crossed for a single.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky boundary but Andre Russell and Kolkata will take it. Good-length, on leg stump. Russell makes room and looks to swing across the line. He gets an outside edge that flies over the man at first slip and into the third man fence.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Good short ball, over leg stump. Andre Russell sways away from the line of the ball.
Andre Russell is the new man in.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Rinku Singh departs now. This is on a length and angling on leg. Singh comes down the track, makes room and tries to pull but gets a bottom edge to Wriddhiman Saha who is in the action for the fourth time. Takes the catch to his right.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and angled across off. Singh nudges it towards third man for one more.
11.5 overs (1 Run) A bit of width on offer this time and Venkatesh Iyer cuts it past backward point for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Length, around off. This is steered towards third man for a run.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back of a length, on middle. Rinku Singh takes it on and gets a top edge that flies over the keeper's head for a boundary.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Around the top of middle stump, Singh looks to swing across the line but gets hit high on the pads.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, angled across the left-hander. The ball bounces a bit extra and Rinku Singh is well beaten.
10.6 overs (0 Run) On a shorter length, on off and this one sticks in the surface. The ball then pops up as well and Iyer does well to fend it away.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Around leg stump, a bit slower through the air. Iyer gets it off the leading edge past cover for a couple of runs.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, on off. Rinku Singh makes room and cuts it towards deep point for a run.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, nudged 'round the corner for a single. The batters look for two but settle for one.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and on leg stump, Venkatesh Iyer clears the front leg and whacks it over the bowler's head for a boundary. Kolkata need many more of these.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Floated up on the pads, Singh flicks it through mid-wicket for one.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 13.1 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing a target of 157, are 98/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans. Everything related to Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans live score. Do check for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.