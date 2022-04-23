Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
12.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Short in length and on middle. Pandya pulls it straight to short fine leg. The fielder throws it unnecessary to the keeper's end and they steal a single through an overthrow.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Length and on middle. Pandya pushes it to deep mid-wicket where a bit of fumble allows a couple.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Angling on the pads. Miller misses his flick. It goes off the pads and to square leg for a leg bye.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball from around the wicket, outside off. Miller slashes at it but misses.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle. Hardik whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Tim Southee (2-0-17-1) is back on.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air and on middle. Pandya clips it to square leg for one.
11.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to square leg for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Hardik Pandya! Third consecutive fifty for him! He is oozing confidence right now! Flatter and on off, it is hit to covers for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, full. Miller knocks it to covers for a single.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Venkatesh Iyer takes the catch but lands on the ropes! Tossed up, outside off. Miller looks to loft it but this goes off the bottom half of the bat. Hits it to long off where Venkatesh Iyer takes it but his momentum takes him backwards and eventually he lands on the ropes.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Very full and on off. Miller jams it out to mid-wicket.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Around off, pushed through covers for a couple of runs.
10.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Pandya feels for it and tries to push but misses. Good line from Yadav.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Miller punches it to mid off for a single.
David Miller is in at number 4.
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Wriddhiman Saha pre-meditates as he again tries to play behind the keeper on the leg side but Yadav is quick to change his line as he serves it way outside off. Saha ends up chipping it straight in the hands of Venkatesh Iyer at point. A much needed breakthrough for Kolkata.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A length ball, outside off. Saha shuffles and paddles it, does well to clear short fine leg for a boundary.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle. Pandya flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
