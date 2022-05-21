MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings captain, gave a big update on Friday regarding his future with the four-time champions going forward. Dhoni has led CSK to four Indian Premier League (IPL) titles. Ahead of the IPL 2022, Ravindra Jadeja was made the CSK captain but mid-way into the edition, the all-rounder relinquished his position to pave way for Dhoni to once again become the CSK skipper. However, there has been speculation going around about the 40-year-old Dhoni's future in the franchise.

On Friday, at the toss of the match between CSK and Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni was asked about his future plans. The former Indian cricket team captain, in his own inimitable style, said he will be working hard to return next season.

"Definitely, it's a simple reason. It will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you," Dhoni said at the toss.

"Mumbai is one place where as a team and as an individual, I have got a lot of love and affection. But, you know, it won't be nice to the CSK fans. And, also hopefully next year, it will be an opportunity where the team will be travelling. So, it will be like a thank you to all the different places playing games at different venues.

"Whether it will be my last year or not that's a big question because we can't predict about something that's two years down the line but definitely I will be working hard to come back strong next year," Dhoni added when asked about his future.

Promoted

The decision was welcomed by Sunil Gavaskar. "I think it's a wonderful thing. Like he explained, he wants to say thank you to all those who have supported his team and him, not necessarily CSK, he has been the captain of India, he has taken India to the heights unseen before," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"Next year, hopefully, it will be a kind of home and away situation. There are 10 teams, so he will be able to able to say goodbye to 10 venues. Sometimes, we actually see some franchises want to maybe take another venue as their home ground. Ranchi could be a home ground. These things can happen, which means he gets the opportunity to say thank you to pretty much the whole of India."