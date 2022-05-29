The Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad set a new record attendance for a cricket match, attracting a crowd of 104,859, organisers said Sunday. The 132,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium -- the biggest cricket ground in the world -- was nearly full for the season finale of the popular Twenty20 tournament. The largest crowd in one-day matches was previously listed as 100,000 in Kolkata in the 1990s and early 2000 but the highest official figure for a limited-overs match was the 87,812 people at the 1992 50-over World Cup final between Pakistan and England in Melbourne.

The Ahmedabad stadium has been working empty or at half capacity during the coronavirus pandemic after it opened in 2020 to a packed mega rally of former US president Donald Trump.

But the fans poured in for the title clash to back home team Gujarat, led by star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

India's cricket board allowed 100 percent seating for the four play-offs this season after stadiums worked at half capacity in the IPL league phase due to Covid restrictions.

