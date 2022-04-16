Mumbai Indians (MI) have had an abysmal start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, losing all five games they've played so far this season. Their sluggish start has surprised fans and cricket fraternity, but former Australia all-rounder Shane Warne isn't amazed to see the five-time champions struggling this season. Watson, who is the assistant coach of Delhi Capitals, said that MI got it horribly wrong by splashing Rs 15.25 crore on Ishan Kishan, saying that the move has badly affected the overall balance of the squad.

"It hasn't surprised me that MI are at the bottom of the table because they had a shocking auction. Spending so much money on Ishan Kishan... He is a very talented and skilful player, but he's not worth blowing nearly your whole salary on," Watson said on the Grade Cricketer podcast.

Watson also said the MI made the wrong choice by going all in for Jofra Archer, who has been out of action due to a long-term elbow injury.

"And then, going for Jofra Archer, not knowing whether he is going to come back in. He hasn't played cricket for quite a while. They have got quite a few holes in the team," he added.

MI remain the only side yet to win a game this season. They currently sit at the bottom of the points table, ahead of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are ninth with two points.

They will now look to bounce back in their next game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday.