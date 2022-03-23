In a statement released on Wednesday, the Indian Premier League announced that it would be allowing fans into stadiums during IPL 2022. IPL 2022 is set to begin from March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Also, fans will be allowed at a 25% occupancy due to Covid-19 protocols.

The official statement said, "This match will be a momentous occasion as the 15th edition of the IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the pandemic. Ardent cricket fans are all set to witness nail-biting matches, cheering for their favourite players at the most anticipated cricket tournament of all time."

The matches will take place in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune. Also, 20 matches will be held at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium. Meanwhile, 15 will take place at Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium in Pune.