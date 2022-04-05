IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rajasthan Royals will look to register their third win on the trot when they take the field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th match of the ongoing IPL 2022 season. On the other hand, RCB will look to register their second win, having registered a victory in their previous fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium and it is expected to a high-scoring contest. However, the pitch has not lived up to the expectations this season as the average first-innings score in three games at the venue has been just 142. Ex-RCB stars Yuzvendra Chahal and Devdutt Padikkal will be playing for the Rajasthan Royals and eyes will be on them to see how they perform. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here's how the IPL Points Table 2022 looks

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal



IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Royals and Royal Challengers, straight from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai