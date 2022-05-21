Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes of making the playoffs rest on Mumbai Indians beating Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2022 match on Saturday. RCB are currently on 16 points while DC are on 14 points. A win for DC will take them to 16 points as well but will see them leapfrog RCB into fourth spot thanks to a better net run-rate. With RCB's hopes pinned on a win for Mumbai Indians, stars like Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis were seen cheering for MI.

And now RCB have changed their profile pic on their social media handles to further back Rohit Sharma's team.

Earlier, speaking after the game against Gujarat Titans, both Kohli and Faf du Plessis cheered for Mumbai. "There are a couple of blue hats floating around our dressing room for the next couple of days. I am banking on Rohit (Sharma) to go big," Faf had said after RCB's win over Gujarat Titans.

Virat Kohli and Faf had a chat after the game against Gujarat Titans and in a video posted on the website of IPL, both batters expressed how Mumbai Indians would have some extra support. "We have two more supporters for Mumbai Indians on the 21st, not just two, I think 25 more supporters," Kohli said while speaking to Faf.

In RCB's last league stage game against Gujarat Titans, the latter batted first and posted 168/5 in 20 overs, owing to skipper Hardik Pandya's unbeaten knock of 62. For RCB, Josh Hazlewood returned with two wickets.

Chasing 169, Kohli and Faf du Plessis put on 115 runs for the opening wicket. Kohli and Faf were dismissed on 73 and 44, respectively. However, in the end, Glenn Maxwell scored 40 runs off 18 balls to help RCB register an eight-wicket win.

Promoted

In 14 games this season, RCB have won eight games and lost six.



