Gujarat Titans seamer Mohammed Shami has been in fine form with the new ball this season for the franchise and he has 18 wickets to his name this season. Shami has been fairly economical as well, conceding just over eight runs per over. He has been one of the major reasons behind Gujarat's bowling performing well and he has also overseen the likes of Yash Dayal. The pacer would now hope to put in a big performance in the Qualifier 1 against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Shami is just three wickets away from taking 100 wickets in his IPL career. So far, Shami has 97 scalps to his name in 91 matches at an average of 29.01 and an economy rate of 8.49.

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be squaring off against each other in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing IPL 2022 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Tuesday evening.

The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat had finished the league stage at the top of the table while Rajasthan followed closely behind at second.

The attention would be on Kolkata's weather as it has rained in small spells since the morning. If the match is not possible because of rain, then the winner would be decided through a Super Over and if there is no time for even that, then Gujarat would go directly.

If there is no time for Super Over, then Gujarat would progress on the basis of finishing higher in the points table.