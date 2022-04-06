Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by four wickets in Match 13 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Chasing a target of 170 runs, RCB reached 173 for six in 19.1 overs with Dinesh Karthik smashing a unbeaten 44 runs off 23 balls. Meanwhile, Shahbaz Ahmed top-scored for RCB with a knock of 45 runs off 26 deliveries. Initially, RR posted 169 for three in 20 overs with Jos Buttler hitting an unbeaten knock of 70 runs off 47 balls. Meanwhile, Harshal Patel, David Willey and Wanindu Hasaranga bagged a wicket each for RCB.

IPL 2022 Points Table

RR are currently on top of the table with four points from three games. RR are followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in second position and Gujarat Titans (GT) in third spot. Punjab Kings (PBKS) are fourth, with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in fifth place.

RCB are sixth, Delhi Capitals (DC) are seventh, Mumbai Indians (MI) are eighth, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are ninth and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are tenth.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler is in pole position with 205 runs, followed by Ishan Kishan (135) in second position.

Faf du Plessis (122) is third, with Deepak Hooda (119) in fourth and Shimron Hetmyer (109) in fifth position.

Promoted

Purple Cap Race

Umesh Yadav is leading the Purple Cap Race with eight wickets and is followed by Yuzvendra Chahal (7) in second spot. Avesh Khan (7) is third, Rahul Chahar (6) is fourth and Wanindu Hasaranga (6) is fifth in the standings.