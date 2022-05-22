Mumbai Indians ended Delhi Capitals' hopes of reaching the playoffs, defeating them by five wickets in Match 69 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Chasing a target of 160, MI lost the early wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma. However, Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis put them back on track, adding 51 runs for the second wicket. Tim David and Tilak Varma then added the finishing touches to MI's chase, adding another 50 to take MI to victory. In the end, MI chased down the target with five balls to spare. Thanks to MI's win over Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore became the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat Titans sit at the top of the table with 10 wins and four defeats (20 points). RR and Lucknow Super Giants are second and third, respectively, having registered nine wins each. Both teams have 18 points but LSG is behind on NRR. RCB remain fourth (16 points) and thus qualify for the playoffs. DC failed to reach the playoffs after finishing fifth in the IPL points table.

Kolkata Knight Riders occupy the sixth spot (14 points), followed by Punjab Kings (12 points) and SunRisers Hyderabad (12 points) in seventh and eighth, respectively. CSK remain ninth while MI, despite their win, finish at the bottom.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler leads the Orange Cap race with 629 runs in 14 games. He is followed by LSG's star openers KL Rahul (537) and Quinton de Kock (502) in second and third spots, respectively. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is fourth with 443 runs, followed by David Warner (432 runs) in fifth.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the Purple Cap race with 26 wickets in 14 games. He is followed by Wanindu Hasaranga (24) in second spot, and Kagiso Rabada (22) in third. Kuldeep Yadav (21) and Umran Malik (21) are fourth and fifth, respectively.