Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan is the second-highest run-scorer in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-handed batter has 5,981 runs to his name from 197 matches and he is currently representing the Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL. This season, he has managed to score 197 runs from five games with his highest score being 70. Former England spinner Graeme Swann has termed him as "Mr.IPL" and he also said that Dhawan is in the form of his life.

"Clearly he's (Shikhar Dhawan) in a form of his life. I mean he's been playing a pink suit gear dog in the TATA IPL. I mean he is Mr. IPL (for me) and I love watching every minute of him bat like that (when he's in his elements)," Swann said on Star Sports' show Cricket Live.

Lauding the wide range of shots the senior left-handed batsman possesses in his repertoire, the former England spinner claimed that we are seeing 'Vintage Dhawan' in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.

"As soon as Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot over extra cover for a six early on in his innings, you know he's in for a good time. And these are some vintage Shikhar Dhawan shots. He's brilliant down the ground, brilliant over the square, that little ramp over the top, a flick to the leg side. He's amazing," said Swann.

Punjab Kings are at the fifth spot in the IPL points table with three wins from five games. The side currently has six points.

Punjab Kings will next square off against SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday.