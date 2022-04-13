IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS Live Score: Mumbai Indians Look to End Winless Streak, Face Punjab Kings
IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Score Updates: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to get their season on track as they face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 23 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the MCA Stadium in Pune. With four defeats from as many games so far, MI have a huge task at their hands in order to qualify for the playoffs at the end of the league phase. PBKS, on the other hand, suffered a narrow defeat in their previous match against Gujarat Titans (GT), and will look to get back to winning ways. MI could make a few a few changes, having played with just two overseas players in the previous match. PBKS too could shuffle a few players in order to get the right playing combination. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, straight from MCA Stadium in Pune
- 18:15 (IST)MI vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Live Updates: HELLO!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 23 of the Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians look to end their winless run as they face an inconsistent Punjab Kings side.Toss to take place in less than an hour. STAY TUNED FOR ALL THE ACTION!