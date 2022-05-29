Lockie Ferguson, the express paceman from New Zealand, ensured that he would remember IPL 2022 for one reason or the other as he bowled the fastest delivery of the season in the final against Rajasthan Royals. The Gujarat Titans paceman steamed in and bowled the last delivery of the fifth over at a pace of 157.3 kmph, which broke the mark earlier set by SunRisers Hyderabad paceman Umran Malik.

Umran made a name for himself this season by bowling consistently at a pace of above 150 kmph. He also picked up as many as 22 wickets this season, and his performance earned his a maiden Team India call-up for the upcoming T20I home series against South Africa.

Watch: Lockie Ferguson's Fatest Delivery of IPL 2022

Ferguson's delivery was a fine yorker, bowled at scorching pace at Rajasthan's main man Jos Buttler.

Umran's delivery, which was earlier the fastest this season, was clocked at 157 kmph.

Fast bowling is a riveting art which makes for great viewing in cricket and the emergence of a number of express bowlers in India has helped the national team as well.

Ferguson had picked up 12 wickets in IPL 2022 before the start of the final match.