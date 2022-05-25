Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost in the IPL Eliminator for the past two seasons and for them to try and end that jinx, they needed a strong start to their IPL 2022 Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. But what they got was the complete opposite.

First, it was was LSG captain KL Rahul, who won the toss and decided to field. That brought captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli out in the middle. While Kohli managed to get off the strike on the strike with a triple on the fourth delivery of the first over bowled by left arm medium pacer Mohsin Khan, captain du Plessis wasn't that lucky.

Mohsin bowled a sharp delivery in the channel outside the off stump, which held its line, and all that the South African could do was to try and poke at it and edged the ball. du Plessis thus handed a simple catch to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock. It was a golden duck for the RCB captain.

It was as bad a start to get for RCB in the knock-out match.

But Rajat Patidar decided to change the course of the initial proceedings as he launched an attack on the LSG bowlers towards the end of the powerplay to get his team rolling.

Virat Kohli continued to play second fiddle and it seemed that he has been asked to play the sheet anchor's role.