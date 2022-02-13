Punjab Kings (PBKS) have purchased Liam Livingstone for Rs 11.50 crore at the ongoing IPL 2022 Auction on Sunday, in Bengaluru. The England all-rounder was the first player in Set 2 of the all-rounders and saw a bidding war between PBKS, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Punjab eventually came out on top and roped in the cricketer to their squad. Also. Cheteshwar Pujara, Eoin Morgan and Aaron Finch have gone unsold in the first round of bidding.

The Day 2 of the mega auction began with teams bidding for South African batter Aiden Markram. The right-handed batter was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 2.6 crore.

Also, India batter Mandeep Singh was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crores.

Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar among top picks.

Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.