South Africa U-19 batter Dewald Brevis on Saturday was acquired by Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 3 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. The young cricketer is also nicknamed "Baby AB de Villiers". Indian batter Rahul Tripathi was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 8.50 crore after a bidding war with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Indian batter Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani got picked by Gujarat Giants (GT) for Rs 2.6 crore while batter Priyam Garg got sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 20 lakh. Batter Rajat Patidar got unsold at the auction.

Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.5 crore while Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore.

Punjab Kings acquired Rahul Chahar for Rs 5.25 crore. India spinner Amit Mishra went unsold in the auction.

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur got picked by Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 10.75 crore while Bangladesh Pacer Mustafizur Rahman went to the same franchise for Rs 2 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bought Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Rs 4.2 crore and T Natarajan for Rs 4 crore.

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar got picked by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crores.

Indian wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan has been sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crores while England batter Jonny Bairstow got picked by Punjab Kings for 6.75 crores.

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 crores while Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.50 crores.

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore. India all-rounder Deepak Hooda was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 5.75 crore while Harshal Patel was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore.

Nitish Rana was picked up by KKR for Rs 8 crore while West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.75 crore. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan remained unsold as no franchise showed interest in him.

Indian batter Manish Pandey was picked by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 4.6 crore. Windies left-handed batter Shimron Hetmyer was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.5 crore. Indian batter Robin Uthappa was acquired by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 2 crore.

England opening batter Jason Roy was acquired by Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore. Proteas player David Miller went unsold in the auction as there were no takers for him, however, he might be picked up in the accelerated auction which will take place later on.

Indian opening batter Devdutt Padikkal was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore, while Suresh Raina and Steve Smith went unsold in the auction. West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4.4 crore.

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore. Shreyas Iyer was picked up by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore. India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore.

South African batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 7 crore. Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.75 crore. Australia opening batter David Warner was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore.