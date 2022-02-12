The Delhi Capitals acquired the ace Australian opener, David Warner, along with his fellow countryman Mitchell Marsh on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction in Bengaluru. The ace opener Warner was bought for Rs. 6.25 crore, while Marsh was acquired for Rs 6.50 crore. Warner, who started his career with the Delhi franchise, became the first buy of the IPL 2022 mega auction for the Capitals. The seasoned campaigner led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title in 2016. Having scored as many as 5449 runs in 150 matches at an average of 41.59, the southpaw is the fifth-highest run-getter in IPL history. He has 4 tons and 50 half-centuries to his name.

Marsh, who was acquired by the Capitals for Rs 6.50 crore, was a prominent member of Australia's T20 World Cup 2021 title-winning squad. He scored 185 runs in six games at an average of 61.67 and was named as the man of the match in the World Cup final for scoring 77 runs in 50 balls.

The big-hitting all-rounder also had a solid Big Bash League season earlier this year has played a vital role in Perth Scorchers' title win. He scored 347 runs in 8 games at an average of 57.83, including his maiden T20 ton.

Speaking about his team's major buys at auction, Delhi Capitals' co-owner Parth Jindal said that he is excited to buy Warner and Marsh.

"Absolutely excited to buy David Warner. I cannot believe that we got such a legend at Rs 6.25 crore. With Warner and Prithvi Shaw opening the batting, it will be an explosive start to every single Delhi Capitals innings. It was really strange because we thought the price will go up. There was a lot of tactical stuff going on by the other teams. David Warner, the guy who won Australia the T20 World Cup is back in Delhi. We welcome Davey, and all his Insta stories and his shenanigans to the Capitals. We cannot wait to have him at the Capitals."

Expressing his excitement to join Delhi Capitals, Warner said, "I am coming back to where it all started. I am really excited. Can't wait to see you all very soon over in India. Looking forward to it."

Marsh said he was looking forward to getting to India.

He said, "Good day, guys. I am absolutely stoked to be a part of the Delhi Capitals team. What an amazing franchise so to be a part of. Looking forward to getting over to India in a few months time and representing our fan base. See you guys there, soon!"

Players acquired by Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh

Delhi Capitals retained players: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje.