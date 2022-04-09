SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have really struggled so far this season, and will look to register their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday. SRH suffered a crushing defeat in their first match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), before losing to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a close contest. The batters haven't really showed consistency, but their bowling have been pretty decent so far. The SRH thinktank is likely to make a few changes as they look to get their season up and running.

Here's how SRH could line-up against CSK:

Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi could be promoted further up the order after batting at no.3 in the two games so far this season. After failing to open his account in the first match, Tripathi scored a handy knock of 44 in the previous match.

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram could also be made to bat further up the order as SRH look to get the right playing combination. In two matches so far, Markram has scored 69 runs, including a half-century against RR.

Kane Williamson: SRH skipper Kane Williamson might also move to his natural batting slot. He has opened in the batting in both games this season, scoring just 18 runs. Williamson will aim to play a captain's knock against CSK.

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran is yet to get going for SRH after being bought for a hefty sum of Rs 10.75 crore at the auction. So far, he has managed scores of 0 and 34 in the two games he has played this season.

Washington Sundar: Washington Sundar has been pretty handy with the bat so far this season. He has scored 58 runs in two matches. He, however, has been pretty expensive with the ball, and has also taken just two wickets.

Abdul Samad: Abdul Samad was retained by SRH ahead of the mega auction. However, the youngster is yet to deliver the goods this season. The management are likely to back him for another game.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been pretty economical so far but will look to take a few more wickets, having taken just one so far.

Marco Jansen: Romario Shepherd has failed to impress so far and is likely to be replaced by Marco Jansen. The young South African pacer has been in fine form for the Proteas recently and will look to replicate the same form in the IPL this season.

Jagadeesha Suchith: Jagadeesha Suchith was also a part of SRH last season. While the opportunities haven't come as often as he had expected, Suchith has performed well in whatever cricket he played for SRH last season. He could get a nod ahead in the team for this match.

Kartik Tyagi: Kartik Tyagi is yet to play a game for SRH this season, but could replace Umran Malik in the playing XI. Malik has been pretty expensive so far this season.

T Natarajan: After been taken for a few in the first match, Natarajan made a strong comeback in the second match. So far, he has taken four wickets. He has been a constant threat due to his ability to nail pin-point yorkers.