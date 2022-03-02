Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar is set to miss first half of the upcoming Indian Premier League due to a right quadriceps injury which he sustained during the third and final T20 match against West Indies in Kolkata. According to BCCI sources, Chahar is likely to be out for eight weeks. "Chahar is out for at least eight weeks, which means he will miss half of IPL 2022," the BCCI source told PTI. The IPL 2022 starts on March 26 and CSK is still waiting for a final report from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru where the pacer is recuperating.

Chahar was bought by CSK for a whopping Rs 14 crore, which is the second most expensive buy in this year's IPL auction.

The 29-year-old had sustained a right quadriceps injury while playing in the final T20 against the West Indies in Kolkata on February 20 and was subsequently ruled out of the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka, which India won 3-0.

In his short international career so far, Chahar has picked up 10 and 26 wickets from seven ODIs and 20 T20 matches respectively.

Coming down the order, Chahar has also made valuable contributions for India, hitting two fifties in ODIs with 69 not out being his highest score.

The IPL 2022 is scheduled to be played in the country from March 26 till May 29.