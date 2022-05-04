Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2022: Sushant Mishra Joins SRH As Replacement For Injured Saurabh Dubey
IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad have signed medium pacer Sushant Mishra, who played in the 2020 U-19 World Cup, as a replacement for Saurabh Dubey.
Sushant Mishra represented India at the 2020 U19 World Cup.© AFP
Left-arm medium pacer Sushant Mishra has been roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad as a replacement for the injured Saurabh Dubey for the remainder of the Indian Premier League season. The 21-year-old Sushant, who hails from Ranchi, has played four first-class matches, snaring 13 wickets. UP medium pacer Dubey has a back injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament, the IPL said in a release on Wednesday. Dubey hasn't featured in a single match for SRH this season.
Sushant will join SRH at the price of Rs 20 lakh.
SRH sit fourth on the points table, having won five of their nine matches.
They will take on the Delhi Capitals on Thursday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
