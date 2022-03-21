Batter Shubman Gill has been on the sidelines for a while when it comes to Team India, but he will now look to give impress when he steps out on the field to represent Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The T20 World Cup will be played this year in Australia, so Gill will look to leave his mark in order to be in contention for a place in the India squad. Ahead of IPL 2022, Gill spoke about the various opening partners he has had in the Indian Premier League and also his recent conversation with Rohit Sharma.

When asked about his favourite opening partner in IPL, the right-handed batter said: "When I started opening in IPL, my first opening partner was Chris Lynn and we had some good partnerships. I really enjoyed batting with him. For some matches, Sunil Narine opened with me. There is no specific name as such, but the right-left combination works the best."

Gill also spoke about picking India teammate and captain Rohit Sharma's brains.

"Pull shot is one shot that I have always liked. I recently talked to Rohit Sharma, it was about something tactically. I asked him when he hits the ball, what goes in his mind and how does he read the bowlers' mind? There was something particular that I wanted to talk to Rohit Sharma about. It was not about opening the batting," said Shubman during a media interaction.

When asked about missing a few matches for India due to injury, Shubman said: "When you miss a tour, it is always disappointing but the injury is something you do not have control over. I am young and I will have opportunities going ahead. But when you miss series against England and South Africa, it is a big thing as you always want to perform as a youngster in overseas Tests."

The IPL 2022 season will get underway on March 26 and the first match will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. Gujarat Titans will kickstart their season on March 28 against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudarshan.