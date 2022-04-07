On Wednesday, Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Pat Cummins mesmerized his way through an unforgettable 14-ball half-century as he announced his arrival in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 in some style. Cummins, who usually makes the headlines for his lethal pace bowling, won the hearts of millions of people with the bat and helped his team get over the line against Mumbai Indians at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The special knock by Cummins was acknowledged and appreciated by the entire sports fraternity and brought out some notice worthy reactions.

One such reaction came from KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan, who failed to control his bubbling excitement and posted a heartfelt message for his team on Twitter.

His message not only congratulated the team on their win and Cummins specially, but also had a special mention of Andre Russell's epic dance which the all-rounder performed while celebrating with Cummins at the end of the match.

Here's a look at Russell's dance moves:

Here's what Shah Rukh posted:

"@patcummins30 I want to dance like Andre & hug u like the whole team did. Wow well done @KKRiders and what else is there to say!!!...'PAT' DIYE CHAKKE!!!."

The five-wicket victory aided KKR to register their third win in four games so far this season.

Apart from Cummins' heroics with the bat, Venkatesh Iyer was another batter who fought his way hard to remain unbeaten on 50 runs.

With the ball, pacer Umesh Yadav continued his brilliant form and partnered well with Cummins to gather three wickets combined and restrict MI to 161/4.

KKR will next play Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 10 while MI will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) a day earlier.