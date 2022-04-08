Gujarat Titans (GT) have enjoyed a strong start to their debut season in the Indian Premier League (IPL), winning both of their games so far. The Hardik Pandya-led side has managed to get their combinations right in both, batting and bowling department. Shubman Gill has stepped up with the bat at the top of the order, while skipper Hardik, spinner Rashid Khan, and star pacer Mohammed Shami have ticked all the boxes so far.

Here is how Gujarat Titans might line-up against Punjab Kings:

1. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has had a mixed season so far after being drafted in by GT. While he was dismissed for a three-ball duck on his debut, Gill top-scored for the team with a blistering 84 off 46 balls against CSK.

2. Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade will once again open the batting with Gill. Wade, however, hasn't really lived up to expectations so far, especially after what he managed to pull off during the T20 World Cup last year.

3. Vijay Shankar

So far, it hasn't really clicked for Vijay Shankar in a GT shirt. He has failed to contribute with bat, and has also not been that effective with ball. However, the management could give him another chance before looking for an alternative.

4. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has had a dream start to his captaincy stint with the team winning both of their games so far. Hardik has led the team from front, contributing in both departments of the game.

5. David Miller

David Miller has been a handy customer for the team, scoring 50 runs in two games so far. He, however, will look to play a big knock for his team in the matches to come.

6. Abhinav Manohar

Abhinav Manohar hasn't really had anything to do so far and will look to contribute for the team, if the opportunity arrives.

7. Rahul Tewatia

Tewatia has been decent with the bat so far but only got the opportunity to bowl in the previous match. He is another player who would look to impress the management.

8. Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has already cemented his place in the team, despite not looking at his absolute best so far this season. He, however, has managed to bowl well in both the games, and also gives his everything in the outfield.

9. Lockie Ferguson

After really struggling with injuries in the past two seasons, Lockie Ferguson has finally managed to do justice to his talent. Apart from his ability to control the flow of runs, he has also managed to bag four wickets so far this season.

10. Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami is an established name in world cricket, and he doesn't need any introduction. The 31-year-old has already bagged five wickets, and will look add more to his tally in the upcoming matches.

Promoted

11. Varun Aaron

Varun Aaron has been a bit expensive so far this season, but has managed to bag a few wickets. He will look to make amends in the next games.