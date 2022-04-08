Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to extend their winning run when they face in-form Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 16 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday. PBKS thrashed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 54 runs in their previous match, while GT edged past Delhi Capitals to register their second win in as many games. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides. PBKS could make a few changes to their playing XI, and the likes of Jonny Bairstow might get the nod.

Ahead of the match, here is how PBKS might line-up against GT:

PBKS Predicted Playing XI:

1. Mayank Agarwal (C)

The PBKS skipper has failed to hit the ground running so far. Mayank will look to make amends in the next match and notch up a big score for his team.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has been in decent form for PBKS since joining the team ahead of the ongoing season. He will look to use his experience and will look to carry on with the same momentum in the games to come.

3. Jonny Bairstow (wk)

Jonny Bairstow is yet to play a game this season for PBKS. However, he could be drafted into the playing XI, and will look to provide more stability to the team's top-order. He is likely to replace Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the playing XI.

4. Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone starred for PBKS in the previous match with an all-round effort. After notching up a brilliant knock of 60 off just 32 balls. Livingstone scalped two important wickets, and helped his team in bowling out CSK for cheap.

5. Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan has not been at his best so far, and is yet to showcase his form from last season. However, having a destructive player like Shahrukh is always an added incentive for any team.

6. Harpreet Brar

Harpreet Brar is likely to get the nod ahead of Jitesh Sharma, who had kept wickets for the team in the previous match. However, if Bairstow manages to get into the team, PBKS could rope in Brar to improve their bowling depth.

7. Odean Smith

Odean Smith has been an asset for the team so far, and will look to get only better for the team with the games coming thick and fast. He is likely to be retained in the playing XI.

8. Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada is expected to lead PBKS' bowling attack against GT. He, however, has not been at his best so far, and will look to showcase his death bowling skills in the games to come.

9. Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar has been PBKS' best bowler so far, having bagged six wickets in three games. He will look to continue with the same rhythm and will look to deliver the goods for the team once again.

10. Vaibhav Arora

Vaibhav Arora impressed on his debut in the previous match, taking two for 21 from his spell. He is likely to be backed by the management, ahead of the likes of Sandeep Sharma and Ishan Porel.

11. Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has really stepped up for the team, grabbing every opportunity coming his way. He is likely to be retained in the playing XI.