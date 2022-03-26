The BCCI on Saturday felicitated Tokyo Olympians, including gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, with cash awards ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 opener between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Board handed Chopra a cheque of Rs 1 crore while Tokyo Games bronze medal winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain was given Rs 25 lakh for her achievement.

The men's hockey team, which had also won a historic bronze medal at the quadrennial multi-sport event in Tokyo, was also handed a combined cheque of Rs 1 crore.

Captain Manpreet Singh picked up the cheque from BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly in the presence of Board Secretary Jay Shah.

The BCCI had earlier announced cash awards for the medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics.

Promoted

In the first match of IPL 2022, new KKR captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field.

CSK are playing under a new skipper as well, as MS Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja two days before the start of the season.