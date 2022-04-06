When it comes to captaincy, former India skipper MS Dhoni is considered to be the sharpest brain on a cricket field. Having tasted a lot of success as captain in international as well as franchise cricket, Dhoni's reading of the game and tactical astuteness is second to none. Incidentally, young India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has recalled an on-field incident when he tried to read Dhoni's mind and failed. Ishan said that he tried to figure out a conversation between Dhoni and Imran Tahir, but ended up losing his wicket.

"More than keeping I keep trying to figure out how his mind works. You won't believe... in one of the IPL games, it really stressed me out the most. I was playing well and hitting the bowlers. But then Dhoni bhai walked up to the bowler and said something. I couldn't hear what but he said something to Imran (Tahir) bhai. And in my mind, I'm wondering what Dhoni bhai has told him," Ishan told Gaurav Kapoor on his YouTube show 'Breakfast with Champion'.

"I don't know what happened but there was a half-volley ball, which I drove but got out caught at short-third man. To date, I haven't figured out how a batter trying to drive a spinner gets caught at third man," he added.

Earlier this year, Ishan was bought back by MI for a whopping sum of Rs 15.25 crore at the IPL mega auction.

Dhoni, on the other hand, was retained by CSK ahead of the mega auction. He, however, stepped down as captain of the franchise, ahead of their first game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).