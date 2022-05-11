Punjab Kings are not having the best of times in the ongoing IPL 2022, with the team languishing in eighth place in the IPL points table. They have won five matches this season so far and lost six. Apart from PBKS, there are three other team on 10 points but the Punjab outfit have the worst net run-rate among them all. Despite their on-field travails, the spirit in the camp doesn't seem to have been dampened. On Tuesday, the team's official Twitter handle, shared a video of a few players taking part in a fun challenge.

The challenge was to bounce the cricket ball on the side of the bat, while singing the song "Main to raste se ja raha tha" from the Bollywood movie 'Coolie No.1'.

The likes of Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora took part in the challenge, but the man who aced it was from Sri Lanka -- Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Vaibhav Arora started things off and manage to pull off 26 juggles, while Chahar completed 37 juggles. Ishan Porel could only manage 12 before taking a tumble.

Then walked in Rajapaksa to blow them all away, completing a whopping 100 juggles.

Watch the entire video here:

Bat ke saath saath, ball ke sang sang, Oh Sher tussi chal!



| Another day, another awesome challenge brought to you by Shashi! First came acting, next comes singing but with a twist



Watch to find out who aces this challenge even with the twist #SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/4C41RimUi8 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 10, 2022

On the field, PBKS have been a mixed bag this season. Captain Mayank Agarwal has endured a nightmare campaign with the bat, scoring just 176 runs in 10 matches at a woeful average of 19.56. Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone have been the stars with the bat, both scoring over 300 runs in the tournament so far.

With the ball in hand, South Africa's premier pacer Kagiso Rabada has been the go-to man, picking 18 wickets in 10 games. Chahar has chipped in with 12 wickets but the likes of Arshdeep Singh, though, economical, haven't managed to set the wickets column on fire.