After the loss to Gujarat Titans Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that his side could not capitalize in the last five overs. David Miller's unbeaten half-century and Rashid Khan's quick knock helped Gujarat Titans defeat Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets in their IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.

"There were a lot of moments in the match that one could over analyse, but the two contributing factors were an outstanding innings from David Miller and a very good cameo from Rashid towards the end. The other aspect that was notable was the last five overs in our innings they bowled well and we didn't capitalise on what was a very good base. There were some key moments throughout, but that was the two areas - the last five overs with the bat and the last 5 overs when they batted," said Fleming in a post-match press conference.

"It's really a hard one. We were in the game and we were in control with the bat and the kind of start we had, we were in really good shape. So, losing games from there is very hard to take but they played really well and took the game away from us," he added.

CSK is currently playing without their star pacer Deepak Chahar, as he was ruled out of IPL 2022, due to injury. The head coach said that the franchise is looking for someone within the squad to replace the pacer.

"We are looking for someone. We have got some talent within our squad. We are in a must-win situation so we have been really conservative with our selections. We would like to see how we perform under pressure and look for someone from our side," said the head coach.

Coming to the match, Miller's sensational knock of 94* was well accompanied by stand-in captain Rashid Khan's quick innings of 21-ball 40 as Gujarat chased the target 0f 170 with a ball to spare.

This is the fifth win in six games for Gujarat Titans, while it is the fifth loss in six games for Chennai Super Kings. GT are currently on the top of the Indian Premier League 2022 table with 10 points while CSK are just above winless Mumbai Indians.