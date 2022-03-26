The IPL 2022 season is upon us and the buzz before the tournament is surely palpable. This anticipation has not only left the fans quite eager, but even the participating players who can't wait for the tournament to begin. Taking to Koo, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli shared pictures from a training session, saying there were "butterflies in the stomach" ahead of the start of the tournament.

Kohli didn't hold back about his "buzz and excitement" and wrote: "Heading into matchday weekend. All the buzz and excitement of IPL in the air. Love this anticipation and butterflies in the stomach before the tournament starts."

IPL 2022 will begin with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium.

RCB will kick-off their campaign on March 27, Sunday against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Faf du Plessis, who was acquired for Rs 7 crore in the IPL mega auction last month, was recently appointed as the new skipper of RCB.

Promoted

This season, IPL will see two new teams fight for the title -- Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya and Lucknow Super Giants captained by KL Rahul.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Faf du Plessis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahamad, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey.