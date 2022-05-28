Rajasthan Royals opening batter was at his blistering best against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing IPL 2022 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. The right-handed batter went on to play an unbeaten knock of 106 to help Rajasthan chase down 158 with seven wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare. As a result of this win, Rajasthan booked their place in the IPL 2022 final where they will take on Gujarat Titans on Sunday at the same venue.

Speaking at a press conference after the game against RCB, RR Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara said it is hard to describe what Buttler has done for the franchise this season and he cannot remember anyone else batting this well in the history of the tournament.

"It is hard to describe what he has done for us this season in terms of T20 batting. He started off so well, he had a little bit of flutter at one point in the tournament, but then you know he calmed himself down and had a lot of good conversations rather than just training. He accepted that he is a mortal, he is a human and he can't be at that high level of excellence every single day," said Sangakkara while replying to a NDTV query during a virtual press conference.

"And to understand how you kind of reach that level every game at different stages, somedays you have to fight and look ugly, other days your rhythm is there and the reality is that you cannot fight the condition, you just have to settle into it and build the innings. He can accelerate at any point; he has got all the strokes. He is a lovely guy and he understands the game really well. I cannot remember anyone batting this well in the history of the IPL," he further stated.

In the ongoing edition, Buttler has registered four centuries and he is just the second batter after Virat Kohli to score these many tons in a single edition of the tournament.

Buttler is also just the third batter to score more than 800 runs in a single edition of the IPL. Earlier, Virat Kohli and David Warner had registered more than 800 runs in 2016.

So far, Buttler has registered 824 runs in 16 games this season.