After a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that he is 'not concerned' about Ravindra Jadeja's poor batting form. In IPL 2022, Jadeja has scored just 116 runs in 10 games, while taking five wickets at an economy rate of 7.52. The all-rounder was relieved of his captaincy responsibilities with MS Dhoni taking over again, however, the decision hasn't worked out yet.

The head coach also added that the team will consider which position in the batting order best suits the star all-rounder. In the match against RCB on Wednesday, Jadeja was dismissed after only scoring three as CSK went down by 13 runs, their seventh loss overall.

"I am not concerned, T20 game can be tough. When you are batting at No. 5 or No. 6, you don't get a lot of time to get the tempo or rhythm right. We will look at it now and work out what the best order will be going forward, but no I am not concerned about his form," said Stephen Fleming in a post-match press conference.

Chennai Super Kings haven't performed well this season. Fleming admitted that they 'have been off in all departments'.

Speaking about the ongoing season, Fleming said: "I think we have been off in all departments really. We are not far away, in a lot of games you can say we were really close to winning them. We had the games taken away or we were not good enough to get across the line. But that's usually the story of the competition if you are just off. All three departments have been below par."

With the 13-run loss to RCB, the Chennai Super Kings will no longer be able to make it to the playoffs this season as they have won just three of their ten games so far.