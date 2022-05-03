Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Short again, on middle, this time Bhanuka goes back and punches but picks out the short cover fielder. At the halfway mark, Punjab need 68 off 60 balls.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! Rashid Khan shortens the length and delivers it on off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa goes on the back foot and hammer-pulls it wide of the deep mid-wicket fielder for a boundary. Punjab are looking pretty comfortable in the match here. Gujarat need to break this partnership.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Around leg, it's clipped to deep backward square leg for a run.
9.3 overs (1 Run) A fuller one on leg, Bhanuka Rajapaksa moves to his leg side and slaps the ball through point and gets a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) A touch short and on off, Bhanuka cuts late but still finds short third man.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on off, Shikhar Dhawan pushes the ball towards the mid off region and rotates the strike.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Sharp delivery, on a length and outside off at 145.9 kph, Bhanuka Rajapaksa aims to heave it over the leg side but misses.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on middle, Shikhar Dhawan flicks it towards deep square leg and gets a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Drifting down the leg side with extra bounce, Bhanuka Rajapaksa tries to glance but misses. It goes off his pads to the leg side and they get a leg bye.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Aerial but safe! Alzarri Joseph cooks another sharp short ball, around leg, Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-edges his attempted pull shot and it flies down to fine leg. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (sub) moves across to his left but the ball falls safely. He does well to pull it back and saves two runs.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Short again, around off and jumping onto the batter, Dhawan controls it well and fends it to square leg for one.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Miscued! On a short length just outside off, Shikhar Dhawan tries to cut it but gets a bottom edge. The ball goes over the keeper and they get a couple of runs.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! It's the wrong 'un, outside off, quicker through the air. Bhanuka Rajapaksa tries to cut this away, but he misses.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Marginally short, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan flicks it off the back foot past mid-wicket. Single taken!
7.4 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up this time, around off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa drags it with the inner half of his batt towards square leg for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) A googly, outside off, a tad shorter. Shikhar Dhawan pushes it away towards point and takes a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Darting it on the pads this time, slight short again. Bhanuka Rajapaksa tucks it towards square leg for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Rashid Khan begins a shorter ball, spinning in, around off, some extra bounce there as well. Bhanuka Rajapaksa taps it towards point off the back foot.
DRINKS! This has been a confident start from Punjab. They are not chasing a big total but needed a good start against a strong bowling attack and now with the required rate under 7 and nine wickets in hand, they are favourites to win this one. However, Gujarat have a good bowling attack and it will be interesting to see how Punjab batters go about their business against Rashid Khan. A key phase of this game coming up as Rashid Khan is brought into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle. Bhanuka Rajapaksa knocks it down to long on and takes a single. He retains the strike. 15 runs off the over!
6.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss, darting it around his pads. Shikhar Dhawan taps it towards mid on and scampers across to the other end. Mohammad Shami fumbles there and the batters complete the run easily. There was a chance for the second run too but Dhawan had run a mile.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Runs are flowing for Punjab! A shorter ball, around off. Shikhar Dhawan cuts it off the back foot over backward point. The ball goes one bounce over the rope for the third boundary of the over!
6.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa pushes it off the back foot towards sweeper cover for a single.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Bhanuka Rajapaksa! Another top shot! Much fuller this time, around middle and off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa lifts it over the bowler's head for another boundary. That brings up the 50 for Punjab!
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! A length ball, around middle, Bhanuka Rajapaksa heaves it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
Pradeep Sangwan is back on. He went for 8 runs in his first over!
5.6 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, width on offer this time. Shikhar Dhawan cuts it towards deep point. Gurkeerat Singh Mann (sub) runs to his left, dives, and makes a good stop! Two taken! Punjab are 43 for 1 at the end of the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a length delivery. Shikhar Dhawan lets that go through to the keeper.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WOW! Lovely shot! Lockie Ferguson pitches it up, outside off, at 147.1 clicks. Shikhar Dhawan drives it aerially over extra cover for a gorgeous boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) A length delivery, swinging away, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan leaves it alone.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Good-length delivery, shaping away, outside off, at 144.1 clicks. Shikhar Dhawan looks to punch this but he fails to get any bat on it.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Angling in on a length, around middle and leg, at 143.8 clicks. Bhanuka Rajapaksa tucks it towards square leg and takes a single.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Lockie Ferguson begins with a short ball, wide of off, swinging away, at around 145 clicks. Bhanuka Rajapaksa looks to slash this but he misses. Wide called!
