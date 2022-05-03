Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Well stopped by Rabada! Fuller in length, around leg, Miller flicks it firmly to deep mid-wicket. Kagiso Rabada moves across to his right in the deep and puts in a dive to save a certain boundary. Two runs are taken.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A flatter and quicker one on off. Miller pushes it to covers for a single. Another good over for Punjab, just 4 from it.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and around off. Miller drives it to right of long off and comes back for the second run. Good running!
7.4 overs (0 Run) A flatter and quicker one on off. Miller blocks it off the front foot.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly on the shorter side, around off. Miller cuts it to backward point.
7.2 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery again, this time close to the off pole. Sai Sudharsan leans forward and drives it to long off for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery, outside off. Sai Sudharsan drives it to backward point.
Time for some spin! Liam Livingstone comes to bowl now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Quick single to end the over! On a length, on middle. Sai Sudharsan dabs it towards the leg side and sets off for a single. Rishi Dhawan runs to the ball but fails to collect it as the batters complete the single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Miller is off the mark with that single! Back of a length, on middle. Miller works it to square leg for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery, around off. Miller drives it to short cover this time.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Dhawan lands on a length on middle and it nips back in a bit. Miller looks to work it towards the leg side but misses and the ball hits him high on the pads.
David Miller comes to the crease.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Rishi Dhawan strikes and gets rid of the big fish! Hardik Pandya, the skipper of Gujarat, has to walk back. Rishi Dhawan lands a perfect good-length delivery, around off at 124.7 kph. Pandya plays it away from his body as he looks to drive it away. He, however, gets the outside edge of his blade and the ball goes back to the keeper, Jitesh Sharma. He takes an easy catch and Punjab are right on the top here.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Confident shot but just a single! Pitched up, around off. Sai Sudharsan drives it to the left of mid off for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Rishi Dhawan starts off with a wide. It is a full delivery but down the leg side. Sai Sudharsan looks to flick it but misses.
Rishi Dhawan comes into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Gujarat are 42/2 after the Powerplay. On a length, around off. Sai Sudharsan defends it with soft hands towards the off side for a single. Good start from Arshdeep Singh, just 4 from the over.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Pandya is off the mark now! Singh lands it on a length, on off. Pandya pushes it square on the off side for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Singh goes fuller, around off. Pandya leans forward and drives it to the cover region. The fielder at short cover dives to his right and stops it.
5.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Pandya punches it to covers but straight to the fielder again. Four balls now and Pandya is not yet off the mark.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Hits the length hard again, around off. Pandya punches it off the back foot to cover-point.
5.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is slightly on the shorter side again and down the leg side. Pandya looks to clip it away but misses.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Singh starts with a back-of-a-length delivery, around off. Sai Sudharsan dabs it to backward point for a single.
