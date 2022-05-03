Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Liam Livingstone b Kagiso Rabada.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky for Gujarat and Lockie Ferguson but they will take it with both hands! A short ball on middle. Too quick for Lockie Ferguson and he tries to pull it. The ball goes off the top edge over the keeper's head for a boundary.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss, on off. Sai Sudharsan heaves it to deep mid-wicket and comes back for the second run. 11 from the over and a wicket! Can Gujarat get to 150 here?
17.5 overs (1 Run) A very full delivery on middle, Lockie Ferguson works it away towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
Lockie Ferguson is the next man in.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Arshdeep Singh nails a perfect yorker and gets rid of Pradeep Sangwan! He has been brilliant this season at the death and is showing that yet again today. This is a yorker from 'round the wicket, on middle. Pradeep Sangwan looks to dig it out but misses. The ball shatters the stumps and Arshdeep Singh gets the much-deserved reward.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery, around off. Sai Sudharsan pushes it to long off for a single.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Good shot and this young man has played a very mature knock here! First fifty in the Indian T20 League! Singh goes short on off. It is a slower one too and Sai Sudharsan pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. The Gujarat dugout is on its feet to appreciate the young boy.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Pradeep Sangwan steers it towards third man for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Quick single to end the over! A very good one from Rabada! On a length, on middle. Pradeep Sangwan pulls it to mid-wicket for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! An effort ball from Rabada! He bangs it short, around off. Pradeep Sangwan looks to pull it but misses. The umpire calls it wide for height.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Pradeep Sangwan works it towards the leg side.
16.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Pradeep Sangwan blocks it out. So no hat-trick for Rabada!
Pradeep Sangwan walks out to the middle to face the hat-trick ball!
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Rashid Khan departs on the first delivery and Rabada is on a hat-trick now! The premier bowler is stepping up for his team. A good-length delivery, around off. Khan is just stuck on his crease and looks to defend it away from his body. The ball nips away and catches the outside edge of his blade, and Jitesh Sharma takes the catch behind the stumps with ease. 150 looks far-fetched now for Gujarat!
Rashid Khan comes to the crease.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Good catch by Sandeep Sharma and Rabada strikes again for his team. Rabada goes full and outside off. Rahul Tewatia gets a bit across and looks to slog-sweep it. However, he completely miscues it and the ball goes off the top edge towards the short third man region. Sandeep Sharma runs to his right from that position and takes a good running catch. Huge wicket, this!
16.1 overs (2 Runs) A full delivery on off. Rahul Tewatia hits it to long on. Jonny Bairstow there fumbles and allows a second run.
16.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another wide! Rabada goes wider outside off again. This time, Rahul Tewatia throws his bat at it but misses. The umpire calls it wide again.
16.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Rabada starts the new spell with a wide! He serves a length ball way outside off. A bit too wide and Rahul Tewatia lets it go.
Kagiso Rabada (2-0-21-1) is brought back into the attack.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) A full delivery on leg at 133.6 kph. Sai Sudharsan flicks it to deep square leg. Sandeep Sharma runs to his right and dives to keep it to just two runs.
15.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Probably a slower one this. Rahul Tewatia guides it to third man for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, on off. Sai Sudharsan pulls it to wide of long on for a single.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just short of Rabada and in the end, it runs away for a boundary! A fullish delivery, on off. Sai Sudharsan slices it right of mid off. Rabada first tries to go for the catch but then realises that it is far away. He dives to stop it but fails and it races away towards the fence.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Lands on a length, around off. Rahul Tewatia opens the face of his blade and guides it towards backward point. Just a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Singh bangs it short, around off. Sai Sudharsan pulls but without any timing towards mid-wicket for a single.
Match Reports
- Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 18.3 overs, Gujarat Titans are 129/8. The live updates of Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings live score, Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.