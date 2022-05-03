Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) SAFE! Yet another googly from Rashid, landing around off and turning back in. Liam Livingstone fails to pick it. He gets forward to defend but does so down the wrong line. It pings him on the pads, they appeal but the umpire disagrees. Hardik Pandya has reviewed it. The UltraEdge finds no bat and the Ball Tracking finds no stumps. It's heading over the leg stump. A leg bye is added to the total. Rashid is done with his spell of 4 overs.
Review! Gujarat have reviewed an LBW decision against Liam Livingstone! No bat involved, confirms UltraEdge. Ball Tracking indicates it was missing the leg stump. The on-field decision stands!
14.5 overs (0 Run) Googly, going down the leg side, Liam Livingstone tries to flick but misses. Saha collects and appeals but the umpire shakes his head.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Advances down the track to a full ball on middle and lofts it to long off for a run.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Floated ball, very full and on middle, Liam goes hard at it and gets it away from the leading half of his blade. It scoots down to long off and they cross.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy and full, around off, Dhawan drives and beats the diving extra cover fielder to his left. They cross.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, on middle, Dhawan goes back and punches it to the bowler.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Serves it on a length, around leg, Dhawan tries to flick but it takes the inner edge and runs down to fine leg for a run. 31 needed off 36 balls.
13.5 overs (0 Run) A near-yorker around leg, Dhawan keeps it out to covers.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Just short! Back of a length, around off, Dhawan punches it on the up and it goes on one bounce to Hardik at mid off.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Slants it in, on a length around off, Dhawan blocks it from the middle of his bat.
13.3 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Lockie Ferguson bends his back and digs it in short. Around middle and climbing onto the batter. Dhawan leaps and tries to ramp it over the keeper. He fails but the ball flies over Saha and finds the fence.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short in length but down the leg side, Dhawan tries to glance but misses.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) A touch short and around off, Dhawan slaps it square of the wicket on the off side. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (sub) runs across to his right in the deep, slides and sticks his leg out to make the stop. The third umpire gets involved and it turns out to be a clean stop. Saves two runs.
The third umpire is checking the replays. Is it a boundary? Nopes.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up and around off, Dhawan drives but finds backward point.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy and full, around off, Dhawan gets forward to drive but it takes the outside edge and rolls towards point for one. 40 needed off 42 balls.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, punched off the back foot through covers for one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Full and floated, around off, Dhawan inside-edges his attempted drive to deep square leg for a run.
12.3 overs (0 Run) A touch short and on off, Dhawan gets back and taps it down next to the keeper.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, driven back to the bowler.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy! Wrong 'un, outside off, Dhawan tries to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes past the keeper and runs away to the third man fence.
Liam Livingstone walks out to bat at number 4.
11.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TRAPPED LBW! The 87-run stand has been broken but Bhanuka Rajapaksa has played his part in this chase. Lockie Ferguson darts in a length ball around off and gets it to skid in sharply. Bhanuka Rajapaksa tries to heave it over the leg side but misses and gets rapped on the pads. The appeal is made and the finger goes up. Bhanuka doesn't even bother to take the DRS and walks. 47 needed off 48 balls and it's Punjab's game to lose.
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A mishit but it has gone all the way! Lockie follows the batter down the leg side and bangs it short, Bhanuka attempts to glance but it takes the top edge and clears fine leg. The Lankan gets the desired result.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Drifting down the leg side, Dhawan tries to flick but misses. It goes off his pads to the on side and they cross for a leg bye.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR DHAWAN! Fuller and around off, Dhawan shows the full face of the bat and sweetly times his off drive for a boundary. The good form of 'Gabbar' continues and he is playing a fitting role in this chase.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Angling down the leg side, on a length, Bhanuka Rajapaksa helps it to the right of fine leg and collects one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length and on off, Shikhar Dhawan eases it towards point and rotates the strike.
Lockie Ferguson is back on! He went for 8 runs in his first over!
10.6 overs (1 Run) Around leg, on a length, nudged behind square leg for a run. Easy going at the moment for Punjab.
10.5 overs (1 Run) A shorter one and follows the batter down the leg side, Bhanuka Rajapaksa tries to hit it but couldn't connect. The keeper jumps but fumbles while collecting. The batters cross for a bye.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A full toss on off, Dhawan tucks it to deep mid-wicket and collects a single.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Pitches it up, around off, it's driven through point for a run. The siren goes off and it's a no ball for overstepping. Free Hit coming...
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Rajapaksa gets the height but fails to get the desired result. It is a length ball, on off. Rajapaksa charges down the track and heaves it towards deep mid-wicket. The ball goes high in the air but falls in the vacant region and the fielder in the deep runs to his right to cut it off. Two runs taken by the batters.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off and angling away, Dhawan stays back and guides it through point for one.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller one on off, Shikhar Dhawan pushes the ball back towards the bowler.
