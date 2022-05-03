Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss and wide outside off, Sai Sudharsan slaps it to deep cover and gets only a run. 30 balls left in the innings, can Gujarat get anywhere near 150?
14.5 overs (1 Run) Nice stop by Arshdeep! Rishi Dhawan hurls across a length ball, leaving the left-hander with the angle, Tewatia tries to guide it past short third man but Arshdeep dives and stops it from racing away. Just a run.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Very full in length, around off, Tewatia pushes it back to the bowler. Rishi fumbles while collecting it but no run is taken.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Forces a full-length ball through extra cover and collects a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! A bit harsh on the bowler. Rishi delivers a yorker wide outside off, seems right on the tram line, Sai swishes and misses.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one, on a length around off and angling away, Rahul Tewatia guides it with gentle hands to deep point for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Fires it very full and outside off, Sai digs it out down to long off for a run.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) Another long hop, outside off, Rahul Tewatia rocks back and powers it towards cow corner. Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone get involved in a tag-team effort to save two runs.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker through the air, short and around leg, it's forced down to long off for a run.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sai Sudharsan is playing a very responsible knock and showing his maturity. Rahul Chahar drags his length short and lands it on middle, Sai Sudharsan uses the crease and smashes it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, punched to cover-point for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Another googly, around off, this time Sai pushes it to the right of the cover fielder and pinches a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Chahar bowls it short and outside off, turning away, Sai Sudharsan punches but the cover fielder stops it with a dive to his right.
Rahul Chahar is back and he comes on to bowl.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and on middle, Sai goes on the back foot and works it behind square leg for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller one outside off, Rahul Tewatia punches it towards covers and gets a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, driven to covers.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Uppish! It's on a length and around off, coming slowly off the surface. Sai mistimes his shot off the inner edge and it flies wide of the bowler to mid on. A single.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! Rishi serves a slower one, a touch short and outside off, Sai Sudharsan goes on the back foot and hammers it to the left of long on. Shikhar tries his best to stop it with a dive but fails.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Short in length and outside off, slapped to deep cover-point for two.
12.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A slower bouncer down the leg side, Sai Sudharsan tries to hit it but couldn't connect. The ball goes towards the keeper.
Rishi Dhawan (2-0-10-1) is back on!
11.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Rahul taps it down to point and looks for a run. He is sent back.
11.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss on middle, Sai Sudharsan sweeps it towards deep square leg and gets a single.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A good attempt by Arshdeep goes in vain. First boundary for Gujarat after the 4th over. Quicker one, short and on middle, Sai Sudharsan goes down on one knee and smashes it wide of short fine leg. Arshdeep runs across to his left from deep mid-wicket, puts in a dive to pull it back in but the ball eventually rolls back to touch the fence.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on leg, Rahul Tewatia flicks it towards mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
Rahul Tewatia walks out to bat.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Miller holes out! Another massive blow to Gujarat! The pressure was building and it led to a wicket. Livingstone serves it full and around middle and leg, it lands and turns away slightly. Miller attempts for an inside-out shot, perhaps over extra cover but ends up mistiming it towards long off. It's a simple catch for Kagiso Rabada and Punjab continue to dominate this match.
11.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller one on middle, Sai Sudharsan flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Slight width there outside off, coming slowly off the surface, Sai punches it to sweeper cover for just one run. Another tidy over.
10.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, Sai Sudharsan cuts it towards backward point. A good over so far from Sandeep Sharma. Just three runs from it.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Angles it across again, on a length and outside off, Sai looks to give the charge but then only manages to stroke it down towards long off for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) A full-length delivery outside off, Sai Sudharsan slaps it towards wide long off and rotates the strike.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Sharma offers width outside off and angles it across, Sai Sudharsan reaches out for it but fails to connect.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on off, David Miller hits it towards covers and gets a single.
