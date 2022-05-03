Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan spoils the good over with a boundary off the last ball!
4.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, angling into middle, Shikhar Dhawan looks to work it away towards the leg side but mistimes it to the left of the bowler.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten again! Shami goes 'round the wicket again and lands on a length, around off. Shikhar Dhawan looks to push it away but gets beaten as the ball seams away.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Shami goes for his usual good-length delivery, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan leaves it alone with good respect for his Indian teammate.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, around off. Shikhar Dhawan looks to cut but is cramped for room and Dhawan misses it.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa guides it to third man for a single.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 12 runs from the over! On a length, on leg. Easy pickings for Shikhar Dhawan. He clips it fine towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
3.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot, this is Shikhar Dhawan at his best! Shikhar Dhawan anticipates the short ball from Alzarri Joseph and makes room. Joseph follows him and bowls it short at over 147 clicks. Shikhar Dhawan just opens the face of his blade and guides it over the keeper's head and over the fence.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Bangs it short again, around leg. Bhanuka Rajapaksa pulls it to deep backward square leg for a single.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Shikhar Dhawan opens the face of his blade and guides it to third man for a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Wow! We are seeing some good bounce in this second innings! Alzarri Joseph lands it slightly short, around off again. Shikhar Dhawan looks to cut but gets beaten.
3.1 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan looks to upper-cut but misses.
Alzarri Joseph comes into the attack.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! So the hit-and-miss show from Punjab batters continues, it's a boundary now! Back of a length, around leg. Bhanuka Rajapaksa clips it towards deep backward square leg. The fielder there runs to his right and dives but touches the fence as he stops the ball. So a boundary in the end.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Seam movement and extra bounce for Shami! On the shorter side, around off and it seams away. Bhanuka Rajapaksa looks to pull it away but misses.
Sai Sudharsan seems to have hurt himself while landing after trying to get to the ball. The physio is out. They both walk off the field!
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery and Bhanuka Rajapaksa punishes it! Short and wide outside off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa cuts it over point for a boundary. Sai Sudharsan at point dives to stop it but it goes over him. He has hurt himself in the process.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten straightaway! Lands it on a good length, outside off with beautiful seam position. It pitches and seams away and beats Bhanuka Rajapaksa as he looks to drive it away from his body.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa walks out to bat at number 3.
2.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shami strikes and the experiment to open with Jonny Bairstow has not worked. An effort ball from Shami. It is short on off. Jonny Bairstow pulls but gets it awat off the top edge. The ball goes high in the air towards deep backward square leg and Pradeep Sangwan moves to his left to take a good catch. An early wicket for Gujarat and exactly the start they needed.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, outside off. Jonny Bairstow throws his bat at this one but misses.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent comeback by Pradeep Sangwan after the first two balls! On a length, around off and it nips away a bit. Shikhar Dhawan skips down the track and looks to push it away but gets beaten.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Better line and length, On a length, on off. Shikhar Dhawan gets well forward and blocks it out.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish and around off. Shikhar Dhawan drives it to mid off this time.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Shikhar Dhawan misses out there by advancing down the track. The ball is on the shorter side and outside off again. Shikhar Dhawan skips down the track and looks to cut but plays under the ball.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Again same delivery and same result. Pradeep Sangwan has not found his rhythm so far. It is short and wide, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan cuts it over cover-point for a boundary.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over and Shikhar Dhawan gets his first boundary of the game. Pradeep Sangwan starts with a poor delivery. It is short and outside off. Shikhar Dhawan cuts it over point for a boundary.
Pradeep Sangwan will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Angling into middle and leg from 'round the wicket. Shikhar Dhawan clips it to fine leg for a single.
0.5 over (0 Run) Short and wide, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan cuts it to point. He hit that well but straight to the fielder.
0.4 over (1 Run) On the shorter side angling into the body. Jonny Bairstow pulls it to fine leg and a single is taken. Punjab and Jonny Bairstow are underway!
0.3 over (0 Run) Shaping away from the batter again. Slightly on the shorter side, around off. Jonny Bairstow looks to pull it away but misses it.
0.2 over (0 Run) On a length, on off again. Jonny Bairstow blocks it out more solidly this time.
0.1 over (0 Run) Lovely shape for Shami straightaway! Lands on a length, around off and it swings away from him. Jonny Bairstow looks to leave it but is a bit late and the ball hits his blade and goes towards the off side.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.0 overs, Punjab Kings, chasing a target of 144, are 36/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings. Everything related to Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings live score. Do check for Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.