4.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan cuts it past backward point. The fielder at deep point will cut it off and the batters pick up two runs!
4.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off, nipping in a tad. Sai Sudharsan blocks it out.
4.2 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery, around off. Sai Sudharsan leans forward and drives it to cover-point.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Sliding down the leg side, Sai Sudharsan tries flicking but misses.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Edged but safe! Angling away from the batter, Sai pushes inside the line and gets a soft outside edge. It doesn't carry to wide first slip.
3.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Hardik Pandya leaves it alone. End of a successful over by Kagiso Rabada!
The skipper, Hardik Pandya is the next man in.
3.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Saha gets carried away with his attacking batting. Tries to take on Rabada again but it's not easy to do that every time against a bowler of his calibre. The speedster persists with his line outside off and delivers it on a length at 144.1 kph. Saha's attempt for another lofted shot results in a top edge and Mayank Agarwal backtracks from extra cover to grab the skier safely. It's been a good start from Punjab.
3.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! A length ball, around off. Wriddhiman Saha tonks it high over long on for a biggie! First six for Gujarat!
3.3 overs (2 Runs) A fuller ball, outside off. Wriddhiman Saha lifts it over cover. The ball will not race away but the batters pick up two runs.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! A low full toss, down the leg side. Wriddhiman Saha looks to flick but the ball goes off his thigh pad towards fine leg for a boundary.
3.1 overs (0 Run) A shorter ball, around middle, Wriddhiman Saha looks to pull this but he misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.
Kagiso Rabada will continue. He went for 13 runs in his first over but Mayank Agarwal knows that one more wicket here will put more pressure on Gujarat.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Quick single! A length ball, outside off. Wriddhiman Saha pushes it towards covers and runs across to the other end. Once again, it's Rishi Dhawan there but this time they get a single as Rishi misses the stumps.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery, around middle and leg. Wriddhiman Saha works it away towards mid-wicket.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up, around off. Wriddhiman Saha pushes it towards mid off. No run there!
2.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length, Saha taps it down to backward point. Looks for a run but is sent back.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Fuller ball, around middle. Wriddhiman Saha lifts it over the bowler's head for another boundary. Wriddhiman Saha is on the charge!
Sai Sudharsan walks in at number 3.
2.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! A direct hit and Shubman Gill is on his way back! He is not happy with something but Punjab have their first breakthrough! A fuller ball, outside off. Shubman Gill taps it towards short extra cover and scampers across to the other end. Rishi Dhawan collects the ball and hits it directly at the stumps at the non-striker's end. Shubman Gill is nowhere near and he has to walk back. He turns and stares at the bowler. Maybe, Gill feels that Sandeep Sharma got in his way. To be honest, he didn't.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Back of a length, around middle. Wriddhiman Saha punches it off the back foot past mid on for a boundary.
1.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Shubman Gill blocks it out solidly.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! A length ball, outside off. Shubman Gill charges down the track and throws his bat at this one but misses.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy runs! Some luck going Gill's way! A length ball, outside off. Shubman Gill looks to push this away, but the ball goes off the inside edge away from the stumps and towards fine leg for a boundary.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shubman Gill gets off the mark with a boundary as well! A length ball, darting it on the pads. Shubman Gill flicks it past square leg for a boundary.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Kagiso Rabada starts off with a length ball, around middle and leg. Shubman Gill blocks this one away.
Kagiso Rabada will start from the other end. Can the premier bowler provide an early breakthrough?
0.6 over (0 Run) Marginally short, outside off, this one tails back in. Wriddhiman Saha blocks it out. 4 runs off the first over!
0.5 over (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off, some extra bounce there as well. Wriddhiman Saha does well to fend it away towards point.
0.4 over (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Wriddhiman Saha stays in his crease and pushes it towards the fielder at cover.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off. Wriddhiman Saha defends it out.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Wriddhiman Saha and Gujarat are up and running in style! On a length, outside off, shaping away again. Wriddhiman Saha drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
0.1 over (0 Run) Sandeep Sharma begins with a fuller ball, outside off, shaping away. Wriddhiman Saha leaves it alone.
We are all set to begin! The Punjab players make their way out to the middle. Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill are the openers for Gujarat. Will Gill fire today? He is surely due for some runs. Sandeep Sharma will start with the ball for Punjab. Here we go...
So both teams are going with an unchanged XI. The table-toppers have decided to take a challenge and have elected to bat first but going by their record this season, they would be pretty confident. Punjab, on the other hand, might get some help from the dew later on and they need to seize this opportunity to get those two crucial points on the board. Let's see how things pan out.
Shikhar Dhawan is down for a chat. Says that he is doing well with the bat and is happy with the consistency. Adds that he keeps looking at ways to improve his game. Feels that they have not been consistent as a batting unit and they need to rectify that thing. Praises Arshdeep Singh for his bowling, especially at the death and further says that the pacer has been amazing, and he is making the ball talk at his will which is amazing to watch.
Mayank Agarwal, the captain of Punjab, was looking to bowl anyway but says that losing so many tosses isn't a good sign for them. Adds that they are playing good aggressive cricket and it's just that they are not seizing the key moments. Tells that the belief in the camp is good and informs that they are also UNCHANGED.
Hardik Pandya, the skipper of Gujarat, says that they are going to bat first as he reckons that dew won't play much of a role today. Adds that they have to be on the top of their game and can't get complacent. Further says that things have gone their way but they could have gone the other way as well. Mentions that he is feeling alright and he is quite close to bowling now, but he does not want to rush. Informs that they are playing with the same XI.
Punjab (Unchanged Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.
Gujarat (Unchanged Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Shami.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Gujarat. Hardik Pandya lets out a big laugh but then surprises everyone with his decision. GUJARAT ELECT TO BAT!
Pitch report - Graeme Smith is near the pitch and informs that one side of the ground has a very big hit. Regarding the pitch, he feels that it is a much better surface with an even covering of grass. Adds that the ball will come onto the bat better, and we can expect good stroke-making. The South African opines that the captain winning the toss will stick to bowling first.
The last time these two sides met, we witnessed an absolute nail-biter and we can expect the same today. Which team will come out on top? We will find out. Stay tuned for more updates...
Punjab, on the other hand, are having yet another inconsistent season. They do have a strong team on paper but they have just not been able to click yet. They have managed to win just 1 out of their last four games and will be hoping to change things around before it gets too late for them.
Gujarat seem like a formidable unit. They are making winning a habit now and have outplayed most of their opponents in their inaugural Indian T20 League season and it appears nothing can stop them at the moment. If their top order fails to perform, players like Rashid Khan, David Miller, and Rahul Tewatia put their hands up and guide them to victory. They will want to carry on in the same way and continue their winning streak.
Hello and a warm welcome, folks to match number 48 of the Indian T20 League between Gujarat and Punjab at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. The two sides are at the opposite ends of the points table. Gujarat are comfortably stationed at the top of the table, while Punjab are languishing in the bottom half with just 8 points by their name. Can they revive their fortunes starting this evening?
... MATCH DAY ...
