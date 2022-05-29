The IPL 2022 final will get underway under three hours from now and it will be Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals that will square off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson have shown a calm head on their shoulders and led excellently on the field to take both these sides to the summit clash. These two teams had finished at the top two spots in the league stage, and in Qualifier 1, it was Gujarat who had gotten the better of Rajasthan.

When these two teams step out to the park on Sunday, it would be the first time that both captains playing the IPL final would not have credentials of leading in international cricket.

Pandya and Samson will also become the fourth and fifth non-international captains to lead a side to the final of the cash-rich league.

The average age of both captains -- Hardik and Samson would be 28.09 which is the youngest average of captains in an IPL final. In 2016, David Warner and Virat Kohli had the average age of 28.57. In fact, that was the only other occasion where both captains were below the age of 30.

This would be the eighth time that the final of IPL will be contested between the table-toppers of the league stage.

In the ongoing season, Gujarat Titans outclassed Rajasthan in Qualifier 1 to enter the final while Rajasthan Royals made it to the summit clash after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2.

In the league stage, Gujarat Titans had finished at the top spot after having 20 points in 14 games while Rajasthan were at second with 18 points.